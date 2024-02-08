10 Of The World’s Most Dangerous Gangs Taking Over New York State
Officials believe these 10 gangs are getting more violent and gruesome while breaking codes of conduct across New York State.
10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity
Below are 10 known gangs that reside in New York State:
10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
We've learned everything you need to know about a number of these gangs in New York.
Bloods Gang In New York
Everything You Need To Know About The Bloods
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Crips In New York
Everything You Need To Know About The Crips
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
MS-13 In New York
Everything You Need To Know About MS-13
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
18th Street Gang In New York
Everything You Need To Know About The 18th Street Gang
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Gang Violence Has Changed In New York
New York officials remain very concerned about gang-related shootings and new rules by gang members.
"In the 90s, there were rules," former NYPD lieutenant Ralph Cilento told FOX 5. "You had to ask permission before you killed somebody. And now, the body count is never enough. When you went through a rival gang member's neighborhood, he used to get beat up. Now you get shot and killed."