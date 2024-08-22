Ten New York hospitals, including three in the Hudson Valley, were recognized as the best in the nation.

Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck is being praised for the quality of its patient care.

Northern Dutchess Hospital In Rhinebeck, Dutchess County Among Best In The Nation

Google Google loading...

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services just awarded Northern Dutchess Hospital a five-star rating, the highest possible score, for quality of patient care.

“This remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and compassion of our physicians and staff, as well as the trust and support of our community," Northern Dutchess Hospital President Denise George stated in a press release.

The Dutchess County hospital has been serving the region since 1903.

Google Google loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Pursuing better health for (the) Hudson Valley ❤️. Reimagining care, focused on what matters to you," Northern Dutchess Hospital states on Facebook.

Northern Westchester Hospital Also Honored

Northern Westchester Hospital also received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

This marks the first time the Mount Kisco, New York hospital received the top honor.

Google Google loading...

“This achievement underscores our pledge to provide the highest quality of care and ensure our patients have the best possible outcomes," Northern Westchester Hospital Executive Director Derek Anderson stated.

10 New York State Hospitals Honored

In total, 10 hospitals in the Empire State received a five-star rating. 381 hospitals nationwide received the honor.

Below are the 10 in New York State:

Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco)

Northwell Hospital Glen Cove

St. Francis Hospital - The Heart Center (Roslyn)

John T. Mather Memorial Hospital of Port Jefferson

St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)

NYU Langone Hospitals

Hospital for Special Surgery

White Plains Hospital Center

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

New Study: Health Care In New York State Among Worst In America

Missile Strike Kills Man In Tyre Street Getty Images loading...

This is great news for Hudson Valley residents, considering a recent study found that New York's healthcare system is among the worst in the United States. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Three Hospitals In New York State Get An "F" Grade For Patient Safety

These New York hospitals earned an "F" grade for patient safety, according to Leapfrog

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

Keep Reading:

States With Best Health Care Systems

Below are the best and worst health care systems, according to Wallethub.