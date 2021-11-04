‘#1 Sports Bar in Upstate New York’ For Sale in Hudson Valley

A sports bar in the Hudson Valley that was recently named the best in "Upstate New York" is for sale.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The Corner Bar & Grill in Kingston is for sale.

LoopNet/Murphy Realty Group

In 2018, NYUp named the Kingston bar the "#1 sports bar in upstate New York," according to the owners of the Corner Bar & Grill.

LoopNet/Murphy Realty Group

The bar is located in the center of Kingston on Delaware Avenue, just a couple of minutes from the downtown Kingston waterfront, according to the listing.

LoopNet/Murphy Realty Group

The Corner Bar & Grill is currently listed for $489,000.

LoopNet/Murphy Realty Group

The business was renovated a few years ago and comes with a 13-seat bar with plenty of room for more seating.

LoopNet/Murphy Realty Group

"In addition, it consists of all new electric (200 amp), plumbing, central air, and insulation. A new fully equipped kitchen with ansul system is also included! This property was approved for an outdoor refrigerator/freezer cooler in 2016-2017 and has a parking lot that is suitable for off street parking," the listing states.

LoopNet/Murphy Realty Group

The building is 1,157 square feet.

LoopNet/Murphy Realty Group

The building was originally built in 1940.

LoopNet/Murphy Realty Group

The parking lot can fit up to 12 vehicles.

LoopNet/Murphy Realty Group

Check out more photos of The Corner Bar & Grill in Kingston below:

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York