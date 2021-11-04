‘#1 Sports Bar in Upstate New York’ For Sale in Hudson Valley
A sports bar in the Hudson Valley that was recently named the best in "Upstate New York" is for sale.
The Corner Bar & Grill in Kingston is for sale.
In 2018, NYUp named the Kingston bar the "#1 sports bar in upstate New York," according to the owners of the Corner Bar & Grill.
The bar is located in the center of Kingston on Delaware Avenue, just a couple of minutes from the downtown Kingston waterfront, according to the listing.
The Corner Bar & Grill is currently listed for $489,000.
The business was renovated a few years ago and comes with a 13-seat bar with plenty of room for more seating.
"In addition, it consists of all new electric (200 amp), plumbing, central air, and insulation. A new fully equipped kitchen with ansul system is also included! This property was approved for an outdoor refrigerator/freezer cooler in 2016-2017 and has a parking lot that is suitable for off street parking," the listing states.
The building is 1,157 square feet.
The building was originally built in 1940.
The parking lot can fit up to 12 vehicles.
Check out more photos of The Corner Bar & Grill in Kingston below:
