1 Shot, 1 Stabbed at Hudson Valley Bar
One person was shot and another stabbed after spending a Saturday night at a popular bar in the Hudson Valley.
On Sunday, June 13, at approximately 1:30 am, Town of Wallkill police officers responded to a report of “shots fired” at Whispers Cocktail Lounge located at 428 North Street in Middletown. Shortly afterward, two assault victims presented themselves at Garnet Medical Center, police say.
One of the victims was suffering from a gunshot wound and a second victim was being treated for a stab wound. Neither of the injuries were deemed to be life-threatening, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department. Police did not release the names, ages, gender or hometowns of either victim.
A subsequent investigation disclosed that both of the victims were injured during a dispute at Whispers Cocktail Lounge, police add. The Town of Wallkill Police Department did not release more information about the incident
The case is being investigated by Town of Wallkill Detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at (845) 692-6757.
In 2019, an 18-year-old woman from Dutchess County went missing after she was last seen at Whispers Cocktail Lounge. She was later found safe.
