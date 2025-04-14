1 Of America’s Biggest Banks Shutting Down Many New York Branches
One of the nation's biggest banks is confirming massive closures. Many branches in New York are closing.
Flagstar Financial was formed in 2024 following the merger of Flagstar Bank and New York Community Bank.
The company, based in New York, is now one of the 30 biggest banks in America, with around $100 billion in assets.
Since the merger became official the bank has been restructuring. Moves included layoffs and closures.
Flagstar Financial Closing 60 Branches
Earlier this year the company confirmed plans to close 60 branches nationwide and 20 private-client locations.
All locations will close this year, in phrases. Some locations have closed or will close in the very near future, including 14 in New York, according to The Street.
Below are all the New York locations closing.
"I think this will ultimately mark the company's turning point on its return to consistent profitability," CEO Joseph Otting said about the move.
TD Bank Closing 5 More New York Branches
TD Bank recently announced around 40 branches across many states, including in New York. Below are the New York closures.
