1 Of America’s Biggest Banks Shutting Down Many New York Branches

One of the nation's biggest banks is confirming massive closures. Many branches in New York are closing.

Flagstar Financial was formed in 2024 following the merger of Flagstar Bank and New York Community Bank.

The company, based in New York, is now one of the 30 biggest banks in America, with around $100 billion in assets.

Since the merger became official the bank has been restructuring. Moves included layoffs and closures.

Flagstar Financial Closing 60 Branches

Bank Closed Canva loading...

Earlier this year the company confirmed plans to close 60 branches nationwide and 20 private-client locations.

All locations will close this year, in phrases. Some locations have closed or will close in the very near future, including 14 in New York, according to The Street.

Below are all the New York locations closing.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"I think this will ultimately mark the company's turning point on its return to consistent profitability," CEO Joseph Otting said about the move.

TD Bank Closing 5 More New York Branches

TD Bank recently announced around 40 branches across many states, including in New York. Below are the New York closures.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania TD Bank 2025 Closures

New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania TD Bank 2025 Closures Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/02/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

The 20 Most Commonly Used Passwords In New York