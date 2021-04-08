1 Killed After Tractor-Trailers Collide on I-87 in Hudson Valley

One driver lost his life after two tractor-trailers collided with each other on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., New York State Police were dispatched to a serious personal injury accident on I-87, at mile marker 59.8, in the town of Newburgh.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 64-year-old Michael L. Guerra of Albrightsville, PA, was traveling southbound when he struck a 1994 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by 37-year-old Adam S. Tommell of Voorheesville, NY, directly in the rear of the trailer, police say.

The Peterbilt was then pushed forward and struck the rear of a 2018 Ford Explorer, driven by 52-year-old Darrin C. Stark of Landing, NJ.

Guerra was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Orange County Medical Examiner. No injuries were reported to Tommell, Stark, or the three passengers of the Explorer.

SP Newburgh Troopers were assisted on scene by Troop F CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit), Troop F CVEU (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit), Troop F BCI, Orange County Hazard Material, Orange Lake Fire Department, West Point Fire and Emergency Services, Winona Lake Fire Department, and Quality Towing.

