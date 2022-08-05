1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY

New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York

Death of Florida Woman Leads to Arrest in Dutchess County, New York

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at around 2:10 p.m., New York State troopers from Troop K and the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched to a home on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls. Police were told a woman was found unresponsive outside the home on Dorothy Heights.

New York State Police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene but found the woman already dead in the car.

Florida Woman Found Dead In Car in Wappinger Falls, New York

Police identified the woman as 43-year-old Victoria Barnes of Sebastian, Florida. Barnes was discovered deceased in a car on Dorothy Heights by responding emergency medical personnel and New York State Police personnel, police say.

Dorothy Heights is located just off Route 9 in Dutchess County. The street is located behind a number of popular businesses, including Home Depot, Planet Fitness, AutoZone, M&T Bank, Miss Saigon Pho and Longobarid's Restaurant and Pizzeria, according to Google Maps.

Police did not say why Barnes was in the Hudson Valley. Her cause of death was not released, but police did charge one man with manslaughter following an investigation.

Florida Man Arrested Following Death of Woman in Dutchess County

The investigation led to the arrest of 56-year-old David Osterhoudt, also of Sebastian Florida. Osterhoudt was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony.

Osterhoudt was arraigned before the town of Wappinger Court and subsequently remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, $750,00 bond or $1.5 million partially secured bond. He is scheduled to reappear in court on August 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

Ties To The Hudson Valley?

Police did not say if Osterhoudt and Barnes knew each other but both were visiting Wappinger Falls and both were from Florida, police say.

On Facebook, there is a David Osterhoudt from Sebastian, Florida with ties to Dutchess County who appears to be the same age as the David Osterhoudt arrested.

He graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappinger Falls, New York in 1983.

He has 78 friends on Facebook, including a woman named Victoria Barnes who is listed to be from Florida.

Barnes worked as a teacher in Fort Pierce, Florida and Port Saint Lucie Florida, according to Facebook.

