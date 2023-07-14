$1.4 Billion Dollars Available For New York State Residents

Some New York State residents may have a weekend they will never forget. $1.4 billion is up for grabs.

Lottery players in New York State have their hopes set on winning a lottery jackpot this weekend with a combined estimated jackpot total of more than $1.4 billion

Powerball Jackpot Is Now $875 Million

Powerball Jackpot Is Now $875 Million

The Powerball jackpot has increased again. No one hit the jackpot on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to an estimated $875 million.

The cash option for the Saturday, July 15 drawing is an estimated $441.9 million, according to Powerball officials.

The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19, 2023.

Mega Millions Jackpot Now Over Half a Billion Dollars

Mega Millions Jackpot Now Over Half a Billion Dollars

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to over a half-billion dollars.

The jackpot for Friday's drawing is at least $560 million, with a cash option of $281.1 million, according to Mega Millions officials.

This marks just the seventh time the Mega Millions jackpot is above $550 million.

"There’s Mega excitement brewing for Mega Millions® as the jackpot surges past $550 million for just the seventh time in the game’s 21-year history! After no ticket matched all six numbers in the July 11 drawing – the white balls 10, 17, 33, 51 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 5 – the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 14, is $560 million," Mega Millions stated.



The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on April 18. That winning ticket was sold in New York State.

Mega Millions Winning Jackpot Ticket Sold In Queens, New York

The current roll began after the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18,

