Zimmer Brothers Jewelers Announces First Female President

The popular Poughkeepsie jewelry store has a storied 130-year history.

Zimmer Brothers has been a fixture in Poughkeepsie for over 130 years. The family-run business, located at 39 Raymond Ave near Vassar College has been run by Michael Gordon and family as the community's trusted jeweler, with Michaels Gordon as president for the past 15 years according to JCK. (Zimmer Brothers also has a boutique in Rhinebeck, NY.)

We've had a great relationship with Michael Gordon and the crew for so many years, and have lots of fond memories of being up at the Dutchess County Fair and doing stuff with Michael and Zimmer Brothers.

attachment-Tig Michael Gordon Fair Memory loading...

First Female President of Zimmer Brothers Named

Zimmer Brothers took to social media recently to announce that Michael Gordon's daughter Jocelyn Zimmer has been named the new president of Zimmer Brothers Jewelers, marking the first female president of the fifth-generation family business. She joined the retailer in 2001.

“The jewelry industry has always been a male-dominated profession, but women are continually breaking through. It’s an honor to be in a position where I can use my voice and actions to support and elevate causes that I care deeply about. And as the mom of two daughters, it’s even more special to reflect on what this represents for women in the industry.” Jocelyn Zimmer said in a statement.

Get our free mobile app

Congrats to Jocelyn Zimmer and the great staff at Zimmer Brothers on continued success!