Every time I drive through New Paltz, NY I wonder the same thing: what is that building, and when will it open? We finally have the answers.

Zero Place in New Paltz, NY

A multi-use structure that's billed as "the first zero-energy, single-family housing development in North America", Zero Place (or Zer0 Place, as it's cleverly presented), boasts a residential and commercial building that has zero emissions and zero utility costs for residents. Using solar panels that double as awnings, installing triple-paned windows, and using high-efficiency appliances (along with many other earth-conscious innovations like geothermal heating and cooling) all lead Zero Place to being one of the most eco-friendly buildings in the Hudson Valley.

The New Paltz location has 46 residential units, as well as over 8,000 square feet of commercial space. The next phase of the building's development also includes the addition of 20 charging stations for plug-in electric vehicles. So how can you move in?

Living at Zero Place

First, the bad news: all full-rate apartments have reportedly all been filled. The small glimmer of hope if you were interested in becoming a resident is that there are still limited vacancies for their units designated as affordable housing. Another positive note is that it's finally opening. After delays that kept it in the "late design phase", a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony declared Zero Place officially open.

Affordable Housing in the Hudson Valley

It's no secret that affordable housing is scarce in the Hudson Valley. While units specifically being designated for low-income tenants are appreciated, it obviously can't fix the issue singlehandedly. Across the river in Dutchess County, an apartment complex entirely composed of affordable housing was recently proposed in Pawling, NY, though applications won't be accepted until late 2023.

