Brand New Ice Cream Stand in Saugerties Just in Time for Summer

If you’ve been in Saugerties lately, you may have noticed that there is a brand new, very cool-looking building going up right in the heart of Saugerties. This is not just any building, this is a building that will bring joy to your entire family this summer. Want to know more?

The building will be the home of the brand new Sawyer Ice Cream Company. It’s being built by the same family that runs Sawyer Motors, a long-time family-owned business that always goes the extra mile for the community and surrounding areas. The family is hoping to have the Sawyer Ice Cream Company up and running sometime in June. That’s only a month away, and that's just in time for the hot summer months.

Sawyer Ice Cream

What can we look forward to? It’s a brand new 1950s-themed building inside and out. Sawyer Ice Cream Company will have both hard and soft ice cream, plus all your favorites like ice cream sundaes, malts and shakes, banana splits, and root beer floats, just to name a few. They’re even going to be installing a custom root beer tap. How cool is that? It sounds like this summer in Saugerties is going to be extra special.

Not only will the Sawyer Ice Cream Company be a fun and delicious addition to Saugerties, but it will also create summer jobs for the folks in the Saugerties area. It's a win/win situation all around. And as far as ice cream goes, you can never get enough as far as I'm concerned. No wonder we all scream for it.

