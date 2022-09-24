YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’

A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit.

I would never go as far as to call any city in the Hudson Valley crappy but the guy does make a few good points.

Newburgh, New York is known for so many great things. It's filled with awesome businesses, beautiful sights as well as cool and rich history but unfortunately, the city is overlooked by its many flaws. I think it is finally time to ask ourselves if Newburgh is as bad as people say it is or if it is treated unfairly.

YouTuber Nick Johnson has a pretty large following on his channel with over 600,000 subscribers. In a video that he posted he lists what he feels are the worst cities in New York. The list featured Troy, Buffalo, Binghamton, Schenectady, Utica, Herkimer, Syracuse, Niagara Falls, and even Albany.

Niagara Falls made the top of the list but coming in at 2nd place was Newburgh, New York. I want to say this guy knows nothing about the Hudson Valley but he actually seemed to be very knowledgeable of the region.

He points out the crime, gang and low-income problems in Newburgh. Newburgh does have an issue with violent crime. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than that of the average across the country. They ranked Newburgh, New York as being the 36th most dangerous city in America for 2021. That number is just one step below Compton, California.

Beyond the crime issues, he even points out how bad the commute is across the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Below is the video that was uploaded 2 years ago.

The 10 Most Brutal Streets in Newburgh, New York This list was compiled by crime maps on CrimeGrade.com.

5 BBQ Restaurants to Try Near Newburgh, New York