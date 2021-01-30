Your Weekend Guide in the Hudson Valley

We are so fortunate to live in the beautiful Hudson Valley. If you have resided in this area for over 5+ years you wonder what else there is to do and explore. I find myself looking up places to visit and check out during the weekends. Thankfully, the Hudson Valley is always growing and expanding so we have endless opportunities. This weekend, do something different, take a break and enjoy yourself.

Explore the great outdoors

We change with the seasons here in the Hudson Valley. From the beautiful views across the counties to historical landmarks to visit, we can never get bored.

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

This walkway is known as the world’s longest pedestrian bridge that’s elevated. As one of the most popular walking trails around, I would visit here at least once in your life.

61 Parker Ave, Poughkeepsie

Minnewaska State Park Preserve

The views of the Shawangunk’s are incredible at this location. Between the hiking trails and swimming areas, Minnewaska is known as the most visited outdoor spot around.

5281 Route 44-55 Kerhonkson

Storm King Art Center

This art center is named after the Storm King Mountain and is an open air museum. I enjoyed these grounds as a child and returned a few years back. I spent the day biking around the beautiful pieces of art.

1 Museum Rd, New Windsor

Visit a new restaurant

I am always on the lookout for fun, new places to eat in the Hudson Valley. Here are few places that I have been to that I enjoyed and look forward to returning.

Pharmacy Goshen

Between the names of this cool place, the 80’s theme and location, Pharmacy is one of my new favorite places. Be sure to enjoy exquisite apps and neon sign themed atmosphere.

62 West Main Street, Goshen

City Winery Montgomery

I have heard great things about City Winery and finally had the chance to check it out for myself. During the summer, this winery offers tours, live music and outdoor seating. During the cooler months, I enjoyed sitting by their indoor and outdoor fireplace along with attending their cocktail making classes.

23 Factory Street, Montgomery

The Roundhouse Beacon

Beacon has such cool, hipster spots throughout the town. The Roundhouse has held weddings and events previously. This local restaurant has a neat, outdoor waterfall to see as well.

2 E Main Street, Beacon

Treat yourself to a weekend getaway

Have you ever felt the need to get just escape? If you’re looking to treat yourself then check out these following must-visit spots in the Hudson Valley to pamper yourself.

Diamond Mills Hotel & Tavern

This boutique hotel is nestled in the historic village of Saugerties. If you’re looking to stay somewhere with a European décor, stop by here.

25 S Partition St, Saugerties

Mohonk Mountain House

Mohonk is known as one of the most fun filled place to vacation to. From their ice skating, to lodging and elegant spa, you could easily spend an entire weekend here.

1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz

Glenmere Mansion

Glenmere is known as the top luxury hotel in the Hudson Valley. This location has 2 restaurants, activities and beautiful views of the Glenmere Lake. Be sure to treat yourself and book an extra session to relax.

634 Pine Hill Road, Chester

Have you ever been to these spots? Share your experiences below.