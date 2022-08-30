Young Upper Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash

A young man is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Upper Hudson Valley

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in Greene County, New York. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties.

New York State Police Investigated Fatal Motorcycle Crash in the Town of Hunter, New York

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 6:36 p.m. New York State Police from the Hunter barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on State Route 23A in the town of Hunter. The investigation revealed that 24-year-old Luke F. Niosi, from the town of Coxsackie, New York, crashed into a guide rail on Route 23A.

Luke Niosi/FB Luke Niosi/FB loading...

Niosi was operating a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound on State Route 23A when he failed to keep right and crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck the guide rail, according to New York State Police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Town of Coxsackie, New York Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash in Greene County, New York

Greene County paramedics arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. Greene County paramedics later transported Niosi to Columbia Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The 24-year-old man from the town of Coxsackie, unfortunately, died on the way to Columbia Memorial Hospital. Niosi graduated from Siena College in 20202, according to his Facebook.

Luke Niosi/FB Luke Niosi/FB loading...

"He was pronounced deceased while en route to the hospital," New York State Police stated in a press release.

More information about the fatal crash isn't known at this time.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

The 10 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State [List]

Watch Out For These 5 Dangerous Invasive Pests In New York State