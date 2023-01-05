Young Hudson Valley Police Officer, Father Suddenly Dies
The Hudson Valley is mourning the sudden death of a police officer. A father to two young kids.
The Yorktown Police Department confirmed Lieutenant Kenny Sgroi of Shrub Oak, New York suddenly fell ill over the weekend and died on Monday at the age of 37.
Yorktown, New York Police Lieutenant Suddenly Dies
Sgori leaves behind his wife and two very young children.
"It is with profound sadness, pain and hurt that we share the loss of our brother, Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi. Kenny took ill very suddenly," Yorktown Police Department Chief Robert Noble stated. "He fought valiantly and hard, but succumbed to his illness."
Details about his illness were not released. Yorktown officials say Sgroi was an outstanding police officer and an even better man.
"Kenny was an outstanding police officer. An even better man. Lieutenant Sgroi leaves behind a wife and two very young children. We love them very much. They are OUR family," Noble added.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
On Wednesday, officials escorted Sgroi back home to Yorktown.
"Words cannot begin to express our appreciation to all of the many agencies (police, fire, ambulance--so many first responders) who lined up on overpasses and on entrance/exit ramps, to salute our brother today. It did not go unnoticed. Please know what a difference you made for the Sgroi family and all of us today," the Yorktown Police Department wrote on Facebook.
In July 2022 the Yorktown Police Department promoted Sgroi from Sergeant to Lieutenant.
A wake is set for Friday at the Yorktown Funeral home. He will be laid to rest on Saturday at Saint Patrick's Church in Yorktown Heights.