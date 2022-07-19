Young Child, New York Man Drown in Pool In Hudson Valley

The man found unconscious after a child drowned in the Hudson Valley has also died.

The man found unresponsive near a child who drowned in a backyard pool in Orange County during the Fourth of July weekend has died. That's according to Wallkill police, who confirmed the tragic update on Monday.

8-Year-Old Drowns in Pool In Orange County, New York

On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 7:59 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a possible drowning of an 8-year-old child at 302 Fair Oaks Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive child in the backyard partially submerged in the pool at the residence.

The 8-year-old boy was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services where he was pronounced dead, police say. The child's identity still hasn't been released.

Man Pulled From Water Unconscious in Wallkill, New York

A 40-year-old man was pulled from the water unconscious. Arriving police found the man unresponsive laying near the pool in the grass.

The man was also transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

40-Year-Old Man Dies Following Child Drowning in Hudson Valley

On Monday, the Wallkill Police Department identified the man as 40-year-old Yaw Assad. Police confirmed on Monday Assad also died. Police are continuing to investigate.

"The ongoing investigation into this incident is being conducted by the Town of Wallkill Detectives with assistance from the New York State Police," the Wallkill Police Department stated.

2-Year-Old Child Drowns in Nanuet, Rockland County, New York

Unfortunately, this isn't the only recent drowning incident to occur in the Hudson Valley.

Around Memorial Day, the Clarkstown Police Department rushed to 82 Tennyson Drive in Nanuet, New York. Arriving officers entered the backyard of the home and noticed family members had removed the unresponsive 2-year-old boy from the pool.

The two-year-old was then rushed to Montefiore Nyack Hosptial in Nyack. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not released the child's name or what happened in the moments before the two-year-old boy fell in the pool at the Nanuet home.

