Hudson Valley 8-Year-Old Drowns to Death in Backyard Pool

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of an eight-year-old boy who died in a tragic swimming pool incident over the Fourth of July Weekend.

While everyone else was celebrating the holiday on Monday, a Hudson Valley family had the grim task of making funeral arrangements for a young boy after police say he was found unresponsive in a backyard pool.

According to Town of Wallkill Police, officers responded to a report of a possible drowning on Sunday night just before 8 pm. After arriving on the scene, authorities say they found the child partially submerged in a pool along with an adult who lay unresponsive on the grass not far from the swimming pool.

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video loading...

Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services transported the young child and adult to garnet Health Medical Center where the eight-year-old was pronounced deceased. The adult is reportedly in critical condition.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened at 302 Fair Oaks Road in the Town of Wallkill. While the name of the child has not been released, the adult has been identified as 40-year-old Yaw Assad.

An investigation into the tragedy is currently underway. Unfortunately, this isn't the only recent drowning incident to occur in the region. Police responded after receiving a report of a two-year-old Rockland County boy drowning in the family's backyard pool. Police say the child's family members were frantically trying to administer CPR when they arrived on the scene. The child was later pronounced dead at Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

Safety experts warn to never leave children unsupervised in a pool area. In most New York State communities, alarms are required to be installed on all backyard pools. Many homeowners, however, do not use them because of their tendency to set off frequent false alerts.

Hudson Valley Shopping in 1985 Compared to Today