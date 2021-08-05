You May Be Shocked By How Many in New York Want Cuomo To Keep Job

You may be surprised by how many New Yorkers want Cuomo to continue running the state.

In a Marist poll conducted Tuesday night, 59 percent of New Yorkers, including 52 percent of registered Democrats, say New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign from office in light of the results of an independent investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including state employees.

Cuomo denies the allegations and says he won't resign. If Cuomo does not resign, 59 percent of New Yorkers believe Cuomo should be impeached.

According to the Marist Poll, 32 percent believe Cuomo should serve out the rest of his term, which lasts until 2023. 44 percent of New Yorkers believe Cuomo did something illegal, 29 percent think he did something unethical but not illegal and 7 percent believe Cuomo did nothing wrong.

“The court of public opinion believes the allegations against Governor Cuomo warrant his removal from office,” Director of the Marist Poll Dr. Lee M. Miringoff stated. “If he does not resign, nearly six in ten New Yorkers believe he should be impeached. Even if he survives this scandal, his reelection prospects are rock bottom with even his Democratic base deserting him.”

Just 11 percent believe Cuomo should be reelected. 78 percent believe it's time for someone else to be New York's governor.

