You Can Rent This 'Suburban Oasis' in The Hudson Valley

Swimply is considered the 'Airbnb' for swimming pools. It allows pool owners to list their pool for rent by the hour and for guests to rent them. A recent post from Newburgh, NY invites you and a group of friends or family to beat the heat and rent this "suburban oasis" in the Hudson Valley on Swimply. Take a look at the 'wonders' that await you for a mere $30 an hour.

A listing on Swimply will allow you to rent what's described as a "Suburban Oasis" in Newburgh. You can rent the 28 Ft. round 52-inch-deep above-ground chlorine pool for $30 an hour.

The listing states you can bring up to 20 guests, but you are charged an additional $3 per guest after five guests. The listing adds the 20’ x 10’ deck is perfect for jumping into the "refreshingly clean and very well maintained water."

"Situated in the back yard of our locked & alarmed home and abutted by a dense wooded area our pool offers you a refreshing respite from the heat with privacy," the listing states. Firepit available for use at your own risk. Bring your own wood. Do not burn ours. Feel free to use the large spacious lawn in front & back or hike & explore(at your own risk) the woods behind the property."

There are no changing rooms or bathrooms.

"Our pool is located in a very private area and you are more than welcome to go behind the pool deck or the adjacent wooded area to change. Alternatively, the nearest gas station with restrooms is less than 0.1 miles away which is certainly within walking distance," the listing adds.

The listing asks that you use "common sense" and respect neighbor's if you do change behind the pool.

Renters are also "more than welcome to skinny dip" but if you do, again, "be mindful of our neighbors."

Renters are told to be mindful of neighbors if having a party. Smoking, drinking and eating is allowed, but you must clean up after yourself. Pets are also allowed, but you must clean up after them.

"You’re welcome to use any outdoor furniture. The decks attached to the house are under repair and off-limits," the listing concludes. CLICK HERE to rent.

Swimply is considered the "Airbnb for swimming pools." The company allows pool owners to rent out their pool or people looking to beat the heat to find a pool to rent.

There are a number of other nice pools to rent in the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE to find more.

