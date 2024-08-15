You Can Now Get Drunk Off Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Drinks In New York

Dunkin' just launched a Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte spiked with alcohol.

We learned where you can find these new drinks in New York and the Hudson Valley.

Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte At Dunkin'

After launching a ready-to-drink line of Spiked Iced Coffees last fall, Dunkin' is stepping it up a notch with a "buzz-worthy twist on a quintessential fall classic" and Dunkin’s "highly anticipated seasonal offering," the Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte.

"The Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is a rich, creamy and deliciously decadent drink with the perfect balance of sweet pumpkin, vanilla and fall spice flavors. Offering the taste consumers know and love from Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte, the spiked beverage option enhances everyone’s go-to fall beverage in a ready-to-drink format, allowing consumers to party with the taste of fall all season long; best enjoyed straight from the can or poured over ice and topped with whipped cream," Dunkin' states about it's new drink.

For those drinkers worried about ABV, like me, this new Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is 6% ABV, more than more light beers or hard seltzers.

Made With Real Coffee, Non-Dairy Creamer

It's made with real coffee, pumpkin spice flavor, and a non-dairy creamer that is both vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly, according to Dunkin'.

"We had an opportunity to create something special with an adult twist on the beloved beverage,” Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin, Brian Gilbert said. “After receiving such an overwhelmingly positive response on our Spiked Iced Coffees after only one year in market, the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte felt like a natural addition to the line."

Where To Find This New Drink In New York

The Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte is available in grocery and package stores across 27 states, including New York State. Hudson Valley Post searched and according to Dunkin's website they drink is sold all over the region.

They come in a 4-pack of 12oz cans, anywhere Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees are sold.

CLICK HERE to find locations near you that are selling the drink.

Sadly they are only available for a limited time. It's unclear how long the drinks will be available.

