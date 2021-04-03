You Can Do This Again After April 1 in the Hudson Valley

So you are probably thinking that you need to avoid everyone on April 1, because of April Fools Day and that is the wise item of information that I am going to share with you right now, but it's not.

April 1, what can you do in the Hudson Valley, that depending on what town you live in you have been waiting since November 15 or December 1 or even earlier to do? Oh yes! It is park on the street. Woop. Woop.

Yes, the local snow ordinances regarding parking on the street end on April 1 in most Hudson Valley towns. If you have found yourself playing car jingle jangle shuffle rearrange (that's what we call it at my house) to be able to get everyone's car in the driveway in the order of how people will be leaving in the morning, you will get a few months break from having to do this.

Another awesome thing about April 1 in the Hudson Valley? Other than it is Opening Day for Major League Baseball? Ok, not a baseball fan? It's that quite a few of the public parks are open later. Yes, there is a little more time during the day to visit your favorite places or to investigate the spot that will become your favorite this year.

Bowdoin Park - Open 7 days a week. Open 8am - 7pm. Pavilion rentals now open.

Wilcox Memorial Park - Open 7 days a week. Open 8am-4pm.

Harlem Valley Rail Trail, William R. Steinhaus Dutchess Rail Trail including Empire State Trailway / Maybrook Extension: Open 7 days a week. Please enjoy at your own risk.

Quiet Cove Riverfront Park - Opens Saturday, April 10, 2021 9am-8pm.

Ulster Landing County Park, opens April 1, open sunrise to sunset, no fee to enter the park.

Robert Post Park in the Town of Ulster, Opens on May 1, so we will have to be patient.

What do you love the most about the days starting to get warmer and the sun shining more? Share it with us.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them