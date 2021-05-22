Town of Newburgh Park Will Host Music in the Air Concerts

One of the nicest parks in the Town of Newburgh is Chadwick Lake Park on Route 32. I grew up in the Newburgh area, and I remember ice skating many times at Chadwick Lake. They also offer boat rentals, lots of adult and senior programs, pavilion rentals and more. One of the coolest things that they do at Chadwick Lake is to put on concerts in the summer with some of the Hudson Valley’s most popular bands.

The lineup has just been announced for the 2021 Music in the Air concerts at Chadwick Lake Park, and it looks like it’s going to be a great season of local music. The concerts will kick off on Thursday, June 3 with Dr. Magkneetoe, and then on Thursday, June 14 it’s The Saints Band. The fun continues on Thursday, July 8 with Fred Zeppelin, and Hurley Mountain Highway will take the stage on Thursday, July 22. On Thursday, Aug. 5 the All Too Real Band will be playing, it’s The Greyhounds on Aug. 19, and the series will wrap up on Thursday, Sept. 9 with The Vibe.

Thursday night music at Chadwick Lake sounds like a fun way to kick off the weekend a little early, and it's something the whole family can enjoy. All concerts in the Music in the Air series at Chadwick Lake Park are from 6PM - 8PM, and are free to the public.

Some of the other activities you may enjoy at Chadwick Lake Park include yoga, body workouts, a family moon hike, knitting, boating and more. For the full list of activities and park hours, visit the Chadwick Lake website.

