Save The Date! Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens This Month in Newburgh, NY

Just in time for the New Year, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino has finally announced its opening date.

Jonah/TSM Jonah/TSM loading...

Welcome to Resorts World Hudson Valley!

Resorts World Hudson Valley announced on Facebook that their Newburgh New York location, at the former Newburgh Mall, will open its doors on December 28th, 2022.

For the last few months, Hudson Valley casino goers were wondering when Resorts World Hudson Valley would be opening, rumors that it would open at the end of summer to the middle of fall made their rounds on social media.

Thankfully, Resorts World Hudson Valley finally settled on an opening day in 2022.

williamtabler.com williamtabler.com loading...

In a press release, Resorts World Hudson Valley writes :

“Resorts World Hudson Valley represents a shared vision that we, along with our partners in Orange County, had to create an entertainment destination that will attract hundreds of thousands of guests and visitors, while providing tremendous benefits to the local, regional and statewide community”, said Robert DeSalvio, President, Genting Americas East. “We are delighted to open our doors this holiday season and welcome everyone to Resorts World Hudson Valley!”

50,000 Square Feet of Fun

Back in September mock-ups of what the inside of Resorts World Hudson Valley were released through William B. Tabler Architechs. WBTA Architechs are the minds behind the Resorts World Queens Casino design as well as other hotels and casinos across the world, including The Lexington Hotel in New York and Mayapada Meridien Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino will be home to s 1,200 state-of-the-art slot machines and electronic table games as well as the Resorts World Bet Sports Bar as well as stores, shops and bars creating a "halo effect inside of the mall property it inhabits, playing a crucial role in a revitalization plan to benefit current tenants at the Newburgh mall and attract new ones" as explained by Resorts World HV.

williamtabler.com williamtabler.com loading...

Resorts World Hudson Valley Brings Hundreds of Jobs to Orange County

Not only will Resorts World HV bring a new avenue of entertainment to the mid-Hudson region, it will also be adding several jobs and bringing in tons of money for Orange County. In the press release they add:

The opening of RWHV brings 250 new full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $72,000 (including salary and benefits). RWHV will contribute an estimated $65 million in taxes every year to support NYS public schools. To date, Resorts World properties throughout the state have contributed more than $3.6 billion to support public schools in New York.

Don't miss the opening of Resorts World Hudson Valley on December 28th. Here's to good luck and winning big!

Saratoga's Haunted Canfield Casino Tour the haunted Canfield Casino in Saratoga, New York

Take A Look At Turning Stone Casino's New Buffet: 7 Kitchens The resort casino's culinary team has curated a menu for the restaurant’s seven market-style stations that will feature a mix of new food options, while also offering new twists on all the classics. Here's some photos of what you can expect it to look like.