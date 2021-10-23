Fun Fall Happenings Planned for Iconic Ulster County Park

There is nothing quite like a Hudson Valley fall. We get the best colors, the best weather, and the biggest selection of fall events to choose from. One of the coolest spots in Ulster County has a couple of really fun things to add to your list of stuff to do this fall.

Have you had a chance to visit Opus 40 in Saugerties? Opus 40 is an iconic sculpture park, and it’s actually one giant sculpture in itself. It was created by quarryman and sculptor Harvey Fite and it covers more than 6.5 acres. It’s pretty spectacular any time of the year, but especially so during the fall when the leaves are bright hues of yellow, orange and red. Not only is Opus 40 especially beautiful during the fall, they’ve also got some fun fall activities planned, so if you were thinking about checking it out this is the perfect time to do it.

This Saturday, Oct. 23, it’s the Peak Foliage Soiree at Opus 40. They’ll be offering up delicious food, vintage drinks, fire pits, and live music from the band Spanglish Fly. And of course the gorgeous views of nearby Overlook Mountain. And on Halloween weekend, Opus 40 will once again open up their socially distanced Haunted Trails. You’ll get to enjoy s’mores, fire pits, a scary movie, and walks down the spooky trails. Sounds like a scary good time.

The fun at Opus 40 doesn’t stop at Halloween. In November they’ll be kicking off Green Friday holiday sales, wreath making, hot chocolate and more early winter holiday fun. For more about the fascinating history of Opus 40, for directions, and to see their upcoming events, visit their website.

