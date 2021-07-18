Town Of Poughkeepsie’s Newest Park Announces Grand Opening and Family Night

The Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department is excited to announce the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting celebration for Creekside Park. Along with the opening festivities will be a family fun night.

Creekside Park, located at 35 Victory Lane in Poughkeepsie, will celebrate their ribbon cutting with a great night out for the entire family on Monday, July 26. The food, games and fun begin at 5:30pm, and the live music entertainment will run from 6:30pm until 8:30pm.

This family-oriented event will feature jumbo yard games, race cars on display from Dyson Racing Team Inc, and a free concert from 'The Crew' with songs from the '60s, '70s and '90s. Of course, there will be food options for the family, with Max's Melts Gourmet Grilled Cheese Food Truck on site.

Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department

Recreation Director Janet McHugh shared that it will be a fun, family night and a chance for people to check out the newest park and hiking trails in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Creekside Park has a pavilion on-site that is available for rentals, with more information available here.

The Poughkeepsie Recreation Department manages 20 town parks across the town and is responsible for summer programs and the Senior Center.

The Summer Concert Series in Poughkeepsie is back for 2021, with concerts already underway each Tuesday night at the Greenvale Park Pavilion. The concerts are free of charge and great for the entire family, and you are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show.

Greenvale Park is located at 2260 New Hackensack Road (Rt 376) in Poughkeepsie.

Those planning to attend the Summer Concert Series at Greenvale Park are encouraged to check their website after 3pm the day of the concert to check if an alternate indoor location announcement has been made.

More information about the Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation, including events and activities, can be found here.

