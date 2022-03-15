UPDATE: Good News! Favorite Newburgh Deli is NOT for Sale

The other day I had seen a real estate listing on Facebook that showed the NY Hometown Deli in Newburgh, and said the building was for sale. It saddened a lot of people that love the NY Hometown Deli. Including me, because I had just seen another popular Newburgh deli listed for sale recently. So, I wrote about it. Turns out the real estate agent got it wrong, and it's not for sale! That's great news!

The NY Hometown Deli has great reviews, and it looks like the menu has some pretty delicious stuff on it. Like paninis, falafel, burgers and more. And it’s close to so many things. Route 84, the Newburgh Mall, the park. Easy to get to and great food. A winning combination. I'm so glad to know that they're not going anywhere. And I know I'm not alone in that thinking.

However, if it’s always been a dream of yours to own a deli, the Big 3 Deli in Newburgh actually is for sale because the owners are ready ro retire. It’s already got the great reputation which is half the battle.

