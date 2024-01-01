Year In Review #1: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested

As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2023, here is our top-performing story of 2023. New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested

Orkin recently released its list 50 cities across the United States with the most bed bugs. Two cities in New York State made the list.

How To Spot Bed Bugs

Typically, bed bugs are 3/16 inch long. They are red to dark brown in color, according to Orkin.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control,” Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel said. “Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

Two Cities From New York State Are Crawling With Bed Bugs

A popular city in Upstate New York and another downstate made the list. In fact, one location in New York State ranked second. If you're wondering, Chicago tops the list.

Is your hometown on the list? Do you live near? See the list below and then how to spot bed bugs.

Buffalo, New York And New York City Make List

Buffalo, New York ranked 29th on Orkin's list. In 2022, Buffalo placed 30th.

New York City has more bed bugs than last year. In 2022, New York City had the 3rd most bed bugs in the nation. Now, New York City ranks second. Yay....

Bed Bugs Feast On Sleeping Humans

Bed bugs typically come out of hiding to feast on human blood as you sleep, according to Orkin.

Blood is their only food source. They can survive for several months while waiting for their next blood meal, officials say.

Bed Bugs Reproduce Rapidly, Travel Easily

Bed bugs can easily travel from place to place by clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings.