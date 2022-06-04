Yay! Free Movies Under the Walkway Are Back for 2022

It’s been a few years, but I’m so happy to let you know that Movies Under the Walkway are back this year after a too long covid break. Movies Under the Walkway is one of the most fun, family-friendly, and popular events in Poughkeepsie, and believe it or not, it’s absolutely free. Yes, something the whole family can do together, and it costs nothing. That's pretty rare these days.

Movies Under the Walkway are held at Upper Landing Park, 83 N. Water Street in Poughkeepsie. Tickets are free, but they are limited and on a first come, first serve basis. You and your family are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and picnics or snacks for viewing the movie. Free parking will be provided by the Mid Hudson Children’s Museum and Metro North.

And what will be playing Under the Walkway this summer? I’m glad you asked. The lineup has just been announced, and it’s a great one for the whole family. The movies kick off on Saturday, June 25 with Ghostbusters (from 1984), Sing 2 on Saturday, July 9, Spider-Man: No Way Home on Saturday, July 23, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Upper Landing Park will open at 7:30PM on movie nights, with the movies starting at sundown. Movies will only be shown in good weather, and please be aware of and respectful of covid precautions. If it’s free family fun that you’re looking for this summer, you don’t have to look too far. This is a great way to spend a Saturday night close to home.

