How to Feel Good: Hudson Valley Fundraisers In June

Over the past few weeks, a lot has had us wondering how we can help our neighbors. Even though many of the tragedies that we have been hearing about in the news are not at our back door it is hard to ignore the call to help.

I think it is human nature to run in to help instead of running away in the opposite direction. So often it seems hard to help because some of the situations are nowhere near the Hudson Valley. Many of the people we feel compelled to help are strangers far from our communities.

How Can I Help a Hudson Valley Charity?

There are ways to help people in need that don't happen to live in the Hudson Valley or even New York. Just about everything you see on the news today is connected to something on social media which means there is a way to link up. It is important though if you are looking to help that you make sure you are giving to a legitimate cause.

Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of tragedies like the Tops shooting in Buffalo or the School Shooting in Texas to pull at our hearts string take our money, and run with it meaning that it never gets to the places we had hoped.

This month in the Hudson Valley there are fundraisers happening that I wanted to share with you mostly so that if you are feeling like you want to help and make a difference you had a place to start. I find when I can help someone close by that is when I find a way to help I hadn't thought about.

Hudson Valley Fundraisers In June 2022:

Saturday - June 4th, 2022 - Stand With Ukraine at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse: 35 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, New York from 3 PM to 8 PM. $20 donation includes a drink and live entertainment. It is a benefit with all proceeds going to support humanitarian aid for the soldiers and citizens of Ukraine. Donations should be made through UCCA.org (Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

Saturday - June 4th, 2022 - Yard Sale to Support the Humane Society of Walden, NY: 2489 Albany Post Road in Walden, NY from 9 AM to 3 PM. Come shop the Yard Saleroom for great finds there is sure to be something for everyone. All proceeds benefit the cats and dogs in their care.

Sunday - June 5th, 2022 - Town of Newburgh PBA Family BBQ in honor of Detective Daniel "DJ" Romano at Local 17: 451 Little Britain Road in Newburgh, New York from 2 PM to 8 PM. $60 per person, under 21 tickets are $40, and children 10 and under are free. Enjoy BBQ and Buffet plus beer wine and soda along with DJ entertainment and kids activities. All proceeds go to Detective Romano's Family. Cash or checks made payable to the Newburgh PBA.

