UPDATE: Hudson Valley Continues to Open Their Hearts to Ukraine
As things continue to intensify in Ukraine, residents of the Hudson Valley have been seeking out ways to give back both locally, and directly to those struggling in Ukraine. Just this week we learned that County Executive Steve Neuhaus is going to be deployed to Europe to aid in the response.
There have been various drives and fundraisers in the days since we first learned of the attacks. Some ongoing ways to contribute to Ukraine, or support local businesses who in turn are giving back can be found here, and below we are providing some updated locations and drives for those looking to assist.
Newburgh Brewing Gives Back
Newburgh Brewing Company has announced that they #standwithukraine, and will be giving 100% of the sales of their brand new 'Newburgh Brown Ale' to St. Andrew's Ukrainian Church in support of their aid and relief efforts from Ukraine. Not only are they donating 100% of 4 pack sales, but also taproom pint sales as well. The 'Newburgh Brown Ale' blend is described as 5.0% Brown Ale Aged in The Spirits LAB Whiskey Barrels and Blended with Slainte Dry Irish Stout.
Hudson Valley Ukrainian Relief Benefit
A massive benefit event is being planned for April 30th from 3:30-7:30 pm at Novellas in New Paltz, with all proceeds going to RAZOM, which means together in Ukrainian. The goal is to bring critically needed medical supplies to those in need and help move disabled children out of harm's way. The event will feature local musicians, food, a cash bar, Ukrainian speakers, and more. Ticket information and additional details can be found here.
Ulster County Donation Sites
Elting Memorial Library New Paltz, Gardiner Library, and the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kerhonkson are all accepting donations for the Ukrainian American Youth Association of the Hudson Valley Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine.
- First aid kits
- Pain relievers
- Safety pins
- Triple antibiotic ointment
- Adhesive bandages (Band-Aids)
- Pepto-Bismol pills
- Antibacterial ointment
- Diphenhydramine /Benadryl
- Elastic wrap/ACE bandages
- Hydrocortisone creme (1%)
- Loperamide/Imodium
Monroe Ukrainian Relief Drive
The Harriman Engine Co.1 Ladies Auxiliary, together with the Monroe Joint Fire District, between now and April 2nd, are collecting donations at Monroe Town Hall, Harriman Army-Navy Store, Village of Monroe Police Department, Sam's Meat Market at the Lake Street Marketplace, World Wide Travel of Cornwall, and Apex Brewery.
Suggested donations include:
- Medical supplies
- Clothing
- Food/snacks - no perishable or soon to be expired items
- Miscellaneous items like batteries, blankets, pillows, baby wipes
- Personal hygiene items
For a complete list of the specific items requested under the categories listed above, click here. Donations will go to St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Campbell Hall for transportation to Ukrainian refugees.