Keeping Your Pets Safe During Heatwaves in the Hudson Valley

Pet owners know that our fur babies make our lives happier. They can lower stress and reduce anxiety and depression. Our pets add love and joy into our lives and remind us that we will never feel lonely in their presence.

Spending time with our fur babies makes our day happier and overall, life a lot easier.

When it comes to our pets, we would do anything for them. However, at times life happens and so do accidents. Being prepared, knowledgeable and aware of what's going may help our fur babies live long, happy and healthy lives.

With warmer days approaching, it's important to take care of our pets. We have already had a few hot days and it's the perfect time to remember what we can do to keep them safe.

Here's what we can do to keep our precious pets safe during heatwaves in the Hudson Valley.

DO: Keep your pets in a safe, cool and safe space at all times and provide extra water but never ice cold water

DONT: Keep your pet in a vehicle or outdoors in high temperature

Keeping our pets safe during heatwaves is essential. Provide plenty of water and a cool space indoors. Never leave your pet outdoors unattended especially in warm weather. Leaving your pet in a vehicle is illegal in many states and should never happen.

DO: Protect your pets paws from hot surfaces

DONT: Walk your pets on hot asphalt in warmer months

With the return of warmer weather, pet owners are excited to bring their fur babies outdoors with them. However, be mindful of where you allow your pets to walk. On sunny days especially, be careful bringing them on blacktop/asphalt as it would be too hot for their sensitive paws. There are dog booties that can be purchased for different uses.

DO: Provide daily, light exercise and stop to take breaks in the shade

DONT: Overdo outdoor exercise and activities

It's fun to bring your pet outdoors with you. As much as they love being active and with their owners, it's important to be mindful of their health. Pets should be given water while outdoors, especially on sunny, warm days. If you bring them on a walk or jog with you, keep in mind the temperature and humidity levels that day. Exercise should be light and have occasional breaks in the shade.

DO: Be mindful of loud noises, fireworks and gatherings at their residence and surrounding areas

DONT: Use fireworks, make loud noises or leave your pet unattended by bodies of water( ex: pools, lakes)

It's the "unofficial start of summer". This means that outdoor parties, festivals, concerts and gatherings will take place more which is exciting for Hudson Valley residents. We're all eager to get outdoors and enjoy ourselves. Be mindful of your pets and other residents who may have pets as well. Fireworks and loud noises could affect animals health and it's best to avoid them. Never leave your pet unattended around pools, lakes and big bodies of water.

DO: Provide them with proper medical care from a trusted professional such as a vet

DONT: Give or apply medication without consulting the vet.

As the weather continues to warm up, we keep in mind of fleas and ticks. However, before you apply medication to your cat or dog, consult with your local vet. You can find out the best treatment option, the correct dose and how often it should be applied. This could be lifesaving.

What are some ways that you keep your pet healthy, safe and happy? Share with us below.

