The unofficial start to summer is here, which means eating hot dogs should be a daily activity. If you're looking to change up your regular hot dog order and want to get a little fancy, head out to Mark's Hot Dogs in Highland.

Personally, I follow a lot of food accounts and hashtags on Instagram. So when a local hot dog truck popped up on my page I knew I had to learn more. @BigMarksHotDogs on Instagram caught my attention right away with a photo of a hot dog loaded up with a ton of toppings.

I reached out to Mark and wanted to get a feel about where he found the inspiration to get so creative with his hot dogs. Mark shared that he's always worked around food and recalls that some of his earlier memories are of his family "cooking in the kitchen for the holidays or monitoring the grill on those amazingly sunny day BBQ get-togethers."

That being said, when we asked what inspired him he said "Nothing." Then explained that food is just what he does.

Since 2013 Mark has been in the gourmet hot dog game. He tells us:

I think people see hotdogs as if it were a preconceived notion. You know? Ketchup.. Mustard…Chili, Cooked Onion, Sauerkraut…. But not many people envision a dog with Spinach and Garlic, or Mushroom Alfredo Sauce… Some think an Asian Style Dog with sweet and sour duck sauce, chopped green onions, chow mein noodles, and a teriyaki drizzle is “too much”...But they are always pleasantly surprised when the amount of toppings is evenly spread and appropriately assembled for an even taste bud distribution!

If you want to torture yourself and work up an appetite out of nowhere (like I just did while researching this article) check out Mark's Hot Dogs on Instagram. He shares photos of his dogs daily and even lets customers get in on the Hot Dog Lottery that could win them a free hot dog meal (2 "glizzies," a bag of chips and a soda).

Mark's Hot Dogs is open daily from 11 am until 5 pm and is located on Route 299 in Highland.

