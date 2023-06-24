WWII Vet From Hyde Park Finishes Spartan Race at Bethel Woods

97-year-old WWII Vet finishes race "with a little help from his friends" on hallowed grounds.

Spartan is the world's largest obstacle racing company with over 300 events in 45 countries. Beginning as a 48-hour endurance event founded in 2007, intended to be a more manageable endurance race for a wider audience. The first Spartan Race event was held at the Catamount Outdoor Center in Vermont and represented the city of Burlington with roughly 500 competitors.

The Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying difficulty ranging from 3 miles to marathon distances. It's the world's largest obstacle racing company with over 300 events in 45 countries with races held in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, and several European countries. The series include the Spartan Sprint, the Spartan Super, the Spartan Beast, and the Spartan Ultra. Spartan Race also has a military series, hosted on military bases. Spartan also holds winter and team events.

WWII Vet finishes Spartan Race "With a Little Help From His Friends"

The Tri-State New York Spartan Event took place over the weekend of June 17 and 18 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY with one of the highlights of the weekend being 97-year-old WWII Vet Ralph Osterhoudt finishing the race with a little help from fellow spartans. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts took to social media and posted a photo of Ralph Osterhoudt being carried to the end of the race with the caption: "THIS is Spartan. A WWII vet finishes the race with a little help from his friends" with a heart emoji, referring to the classic Beatles song that was also recorded and a hit single for Joe Cocker that became an anthem for the Woodstock era after he performed the song at Woodstock in 1969.

97-year-old WWII Vet Ralph Osterhoudt finished the race with a little help from fellow spartans.

