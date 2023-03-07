Hudson Valley high school graduates were shocked to see their intellectual property used without their permission on TV.

For at least 15 years, Hudson Valley residents Rob Begely and Dale Chapman have wrestled under the names as Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins.

Hudson Valley Residents Shine As "The Now"

The Now/Youtube The Now/Youtube loading...

The two have mainly worked as a tag team on the independent wrestling circuit as "The Now."

WPDH's Tigman was once featured in an angle featuring the Arlington High School graduates. The two are still actively wrestling as "The Now." They can currently be seen on NWA television.

WWE Superstar Using Intellectual Property From New York Wrestlers

WWE/Youtube WWE/Youtube loading...

Recently while watching WWE television they were shocked to see a current WWE superstar is using "The Now."

"My initial reaction was shock, because of the fact that we have had it copyrighted since 2006, and there’s many people in WWE who know Hale and I, know our names, and know we own it," Begely told Hudson Valley Post.

Austin Theory is now (pun intended) calling himself "The Now." As you can see in the above photo and video, below.

The Arlington High School graduates tell Hudson Valley Post they have had "The Now" trademarked since 2006 and are "now" trying to get WWE to stop using their intellectual property.

"After shock goes away, we decided to reach out. We consulted with some friends who knew about the situation professionally and we were guided to an awesome lawyer named Mike Dockins, 'the gimmick attorney' who specializes in trademarks," Begley said.

WWE/Youtube WWE/Youtube loading...

The Hudson Valley residents also confirmed to us they have sent WWE two cease and desist letters, one was acknowledged by the WWE.

"We have sent two cease and desist letters to WWE, they acknowledged one, and said they would look into it. Looking into it doesn’t stop it from being on TV," Begley said.

Hudson Valley Residents May Sue WWE

A lawsuit is the likely next step.

WWE/The Now/Youtube WWE/The Now/Youtube loading...

"Our next step is a lawsuit for trademark infringement and creating confusion in the marketplace," Begley added.

The WWE has yet to respond to our request for comment.

