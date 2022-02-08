21 Year Old Sullivan County Man Arrested For Attempted Murder in Wurtsboro

A town of Mamakating man was arrested after attacking the homeowners of a residence that he had approached while allegedly looking for directions.

State police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Brian K. Scott, of Mamakating, for the felony charge of Attempted Murder 2nd degree.

It was reported that at approximately 2:43 pm on Thursday, February 3rd State Police from the Wurstboro Barracks responded to the report of an assault on Locust Trail in the town of Wurtsboro. As police were en route to the location from the initial call, troopers began receiving numerous calls reporting a white male walking on Locust Trail wearing a black face mask and carrying a shotgun.

Troopers were able to locate the man at the intersection of Firewood Road and Locust Trail, but at the time he was not in possession of the shotgun. The subject, who was later identified as Brian Scott, did not resist the police and was then taken into custody. It was reported that the shotgun was later found in a snowbank.

Police indicate that a subsequent investigation revealed that Scott had approached a local residence asking for directions, and for use of the bathroom at the home. Once allowed inside, Scott attacked the homeowner, allegedly stabbing him repeatedly. Scott then fled the residence, taking with him a shotgun he found inside. The homeowner who was stabbed has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Scott has been remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

