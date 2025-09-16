Several places in New York State have the worst quality of life in America. Is your hometown on the list?

Lawnstarter highlighted the places in America with the best "Quality of Life."

Lawnstarter ranked 500 cities. Only two hometowns in New York cracked to top 110.

Both of those places are in the Hudson Valley! More on that below. On the other hand, five hometowns were among the cities in America with the worst quality of life.

The Hometowns In New York With the Worst Quality Of Life

Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media loading...

Hometowns In New York With the Worst Quality Of Life According to Lawnstarter, these hometowns in New York have the worst quality of life.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hudson Valley Shines

Lawnstarter only ranked major cities. When it comes to the best quality of life, Westchester County shines.

New Rochelle was the only hometown in New York State to rank in the top 100. New Rochelle placed 52nd.

Yonkers also cracked the top 110, ranking 108.

2025’s Leading Cities for Quality of Life

Sharan Singh Sharan Singh loading...

Below is Lawnstarter's top 5.

Newton, Massachusetts Woodbury, Minnesota Plymouth, Minnesota Pleasanton, California Redmond, Washington

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Methodology

To identify 2025’s Leading Cities for Quality of Life, LawnStarter researched 50 key metrics, including health, safety, education, affordability, and environmental factors.

Keep Reading:

These Are Now The 15 Best Places To Live In New York

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State