Worrisome: Rocks Found In More Food Sold In New York State, Bugs
More food sold in New York State should be tossed because it may contain rocks.
On Saturday, Trader Joe's confirmed more food sold at locations in New York State have been recalled.
Trader Joe's Recalls Falafel Over Rocks
Trader Joe's was alerted by its supplier of Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel that the product "may contain rocks."
"All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed," Trader Joe's stated in a press release. "If you purchased or received any donations of Fully Cooked Falafel, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund."
The recalled Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel is sold at stores in New York as well as the 36 others states including, in AL, AR, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, Washington DC, and WI stores.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported cookies sold at Trader Joe's were recalled because of rocks.
Trader Joe's issued a recall regarding two different types of cookies.
Cookies Sold At Trader Joes In New York State May Contain Rocks
Trader Joes: "Do Not Eat" Recalled Cookies
Trader Joe's is warning customers to not eat the recalled cookies. If you purchased the cookies you can return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund.
"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," Trader Joe's states in its recall notice.
Soup Sold At Trader Joe's Recalled Over Insects
Late last week, the company announced another alarming recall.
Nearly 11,000 cases of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup have been recalled because the popular soup may contain bugs, according to the company.
"We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) that product with Use By dates 07/18/23 – 09/15/23 may contain insects," Trader Joe's said in a statement.
As of this writing, no known adverse health effects have been reported, Trader Joe's reports. Customers are advised to throw out the recalled soup or return it to Trader Joe's for a full refund.
"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," Trader Joe's said. "If you purchased or received any donations of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.
Trader Joe's Locations In New York State
Trader Joe's has over 20 stores in New York State including in:
