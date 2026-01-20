Greatest Concert Venue In The World Is Coming Near New York

The greatest concert venue in the world is set to open a new location not far from New York.

A smaller version of the Las Vegas Sphere is coming to the East Coast.

Plans To Open Las Vegas Sphere On East Coast

I spent this past weekend in Las Vegas. The main reason I went was to see a concert at the brand-new Las Vegas Sphere.

Despite very high expectations, the venue exceeded those expectations. People praise the Sphere's incredible, immersive visuals and sound for concerts and films, calling it "next-level" entertainment with cinematic experiences.

It's hard to fully put into words how amazing the experience was.

Photos and videos you see on social media don't do it justice. All I can say is once you see a concert there, nothing else will compare.

A co-worker recently went. He said despite seeing a band he's not a big fan of, it was the "best concert" of his "life."

I don't disagree.

That's why when I came home, I already started thinking about when I can see another one.

Sphere Coming Near Washington D.C.

To my surprise, I stumbled on breaking news. The Sphere Entertainment Company just announced a collaboration with Prince George's County, the state of Maryland and Peterson Companies to build a Sphere at National Harbor.

"Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities," Sphere Vegas wrote on social media. "The addition of Sphere would create a new Maryland landmark that drives significant economic, cultural and community benefits, and provides unparalleled immersive experiences powered by Sphere’s advanced technologies."

The smaller Sphere would have about six-thousand seats, but have the same cutting-edge technology, like an Exosphere (the exterior LED display of Sphere) plus 16K display, the world's highest-resolution LED screen and Sphere Immersive Sound.

The effort will be supported by $200-million in state, local and private incentives.

No timeline has been established. Construction is contingent on several pending agreements and approvals.

