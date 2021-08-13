Woodstock Film Festival Is a Go For 2021. How Can You Attend?

There is something that is not cancelling for 2021! Woo Whoo. If you remember last year the team at the Woodstock Film Festival worked really hard to be able to give people the "Film Festival Experience" all while keeping people socially distant and safe.

They were able to use a combination of Zoom chats, online/virtual movies and watching movies at drive in theaters. It worked, people stayed safe and everyone was able to enjoy themselves.

Fast forward to present day, 2021 and the Woodstock Film Festival is starting to announce how this years festival will take place during the month of September. 2021 will be the 22nd year of the festival, and will take place in select locations in Kingston, Woodstock and Saugerties.

How can you be a part of it? How can you participate?

You can volunteer. Yep, you can go to the festival, help out and still get to participate. In addition to volunteers during the festival, Sept 29 to October 3, 2021, they need volunteers all year long.

You can be a screener. Yes, this is a volunteer position, but you will need to have a love of movies and a knowledge of the craft of movie making. Do you know your Torentino from your Hitchcock?

You can purchase tickets and go as a paying guest. There are options for an online only ticket (view the movies online), a one day pass, or the whole event.

Get ready for the festival and remember to double check the events COVID-19 protocol's. What is your favorite movie? It can be serious, a comedy or even animated. If you like it, share it with us!

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked: