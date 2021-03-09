Volunteer: The Mohonk Preserve in New Paltz Needs You

If you are looking for something fun to do outside that will make a difference in our local community you may be perfect for an opportunity at the Mohonk Preserve. Each year the preserve counts on a large number of us from the Hudson Valley to donate our time to help visitors to the area learn more about where we live.

The Mohonk Preserve is currently offering Volunteer Orientations for it's various fields and this weekend you can participate in one of these events virtually. It is a great way to determine if it is something you might like to do for the season. This weekend is the Interpretive Guide orientation from 9 AM to 11 AM on Saturday (March13th).

According to the Mohonk Preserves website this type of guide is responsible for interacting with people who visit the preserve through formal and inform activities. In this roll you would meet and greet visitors and help them understand the maps and other displays throughout the preserve.

The orientations will be held over Zoom. If you are interested you should register in advance which you can do by contacting Andy Reynolds, Volunteer Programs Manager at volunteers@mohonkpreserve.org or you can reach him by phone at 845-255-0919, ext. 1269.

The Mohonk Preserve is located in Gardiner New York just outside of New Paltz, The mission of the preserve is to protect the Shawangunk Ridge and mountain area while teaching people to care for the area. They want to inspire people to care for the region and enjoy nature. They are open year round with programs and actives for all ages.