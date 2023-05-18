This breathtaking gem filled with so much natural beauty is tucked away in a town that is unknown to many New Yorkers. This beautiful spot should be on every hiker's bucket list.

Have you ever scrolled through Instagram and noticed a place that was so gorgeous that you had to write it down? When it comes to hiking in the Hudson Valley there are quite a few spots but if you get out on the trails regularly then they can get pretty repetitive.

Thankfully, New York State has plenty of options for outdoor and hiking enthusiasts to explore. I just recently learned about a new one. It's nicknamed the "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks" and after one look it is quite obvious why it earns that nickname. If you live in New York then maybe you should check out your own backyard before you take a trip down to Colorado.

The "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks" in Upstate New York.

This beautiful spot is called Ausable Chasm Waterfall and some know it by another name, Rainbow Falls. It's located in Au Sable, New York. Au Sable is French for "of the sand" and the small town was settled in 1975.

The virtually unknown town is east of Keeseville and south of Plattsburgh, New York.

Just look at this stunning view.

Here is a video of the falls posted on Instagram:

