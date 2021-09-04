Governor Hochul Proclaims Women’s Equality Day in New York State
In her third day in office, the first woman Governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, signed a proclamation naming today, August 26th, Women's Equality Day in New York State.
In the official proclamation, Governor Hochul references the 101st Anniversary of Women's Sufferage in the United States with the August 26, 1920 certification of the 19th amendment, allowing women to vote. Going on to note that for many years, New York has been a leader in civil, human and social rights.
Fifty-six governors led New York before me and they were all men. I am honored to be the first woman to hold this office in our great state, which is the birthplace of the Women's Rights Movement. Women around the world should follow whatever dreams they have for themselves and rest assured they can overcome any obstacle in their way. On my third day in office I am proud to proclaim August 26th Women's Equality Day.
On her very first day in office, Tuesday August 24th, Governor Hochul gave direction for a number of New York State landmarks to be lit in purple and gold in honor of Women' Equality. Some of the landmarks were lit throughout the week, and thirteen will be illuminated tonight, including
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Complex
The August 26th celebration of Women's Equality Day was first introduced in 1971 by another New Yorker, Representative Bella Abzung, and eventually passed in 1973 by Congress.