In her third day in office, the first woman Governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, signed a proclamation naming today, August 26th, Women's Equality Day in New York State.

In the official proclamation, Governor Hochul references the 101st Anniversary of Women's Sufferage in the United States with the August 26, 1920 certification of the 19th amendment, allowing women to vote. Going on to note that for many years, New York has been a leader in civil, human and social rights.

Fifty-six governors led New York before me and they were all men. I am honored to be the first woman to hold this office in our great state, which is the birthplace of the Women's Rights Movement. Women around the world should follow whatever dreams they have for themselves and rest assured they can overcome any obstacle in their way. On my third day in office I am proud to proclaim August 26th Women's Equality Day.

On her very first day in office, Tuesday August 24th, Governor Hochul gave direction for a number of New York State landmarks to be lit in purple and gold in honor of Women' Equality. Some of the landmarks were lit throughout the week, and thirteen will be illuminated tonight, including

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Complex

The August 26th celebration of Women's Equality Day was first introduced in 1971 by another New Yorker, Representative Bella Abzung, and eventually passed in 1973 by Congress.

A Small Sample of What to Expect at Storm King Art Center It is not possible to do this 500 acres art installation called the Storm King Art Center justice in a small online gallery. There is no doubt that it is worth the trip from anywhere to experience it up close and in person. Art lovers and Nature enthusiast alike will agree that there is no other place like it. Since 1960 the Storm King Art Center has been putting art and nature on display for all to see.