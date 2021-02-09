Woman Threatened Hudson Valley Child With Rare Skin Condition

A woman from Long Island was sentenced for committing a hate crime against a Hudson Valley child with a rare skin condition.

On Friday, Krista Sewell of Melville entered a guilty plea to second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime, a class E felony. In pleading guilty, Sewell admitted to sending electronic messages and a letter to a local Ulster County family harassing and threatening their infant daughter who has the rare genetic skin condition harlequin ichthyosis.

Sewell was arrested for the crime in late 2019 following a lengthy investigation by the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sherriff’s Office into the messages.

Sewell, who had no criminal record prior to these events, was sentenced to five years’ probation along with a period of incarceration. As part of the sentence, the court ordered that Sewell have no contact with the minor, her family or any other individuals with that condition, and ordered that Sewell register her social media accounts with the Probation Department and permit the Probation Department to monitor her online activity to prevent future harassing behavior.

