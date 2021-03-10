Woman Dies After Jumping From Bridge in Hudson Valley

Police investigated following reports of a bridge jumper in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday around 4:20 p.m., New York State Police from Dutchess County, along with the town of Ulster Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Red Hook Police Department and the Rhinebeck Fire Department responded to the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge for a report of a bridge jumper.

An investigation by New York State Police discovered 53-year-old Nicole H. Gill of Red Hook jumped from the bridge and was found deceased by responding fire department members, police say.

At this time all evidence is consistent with a suicide, according to New York State Police. More information about the incident wasn't released. New York State Police from Troop K responded to the bridge. Troop K includes Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia counties.

Many call the bridge the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, but its official name is the George Clinton Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge. It was renamed in 2000 in honor of Hudson Valley resident George Clinton who was the first governor in New York State and the United State's fourth Vice President.

