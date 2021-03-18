Winter’s Last Laugh: Snow Back in Forecast For Hudson Valley

Spring is just a few days away but it appears winter wants to have one last laugh.

Wednesday night Hudson Valley Weather's detailed Five Day Forecast projected "1 to 3" inches of snow will fall on the Hudson Valley Thursday night. The good news is by Thursday morning Hudson Valley has downgraded its snow forecast for the region, but still projects a slushy coating to up to 2 inches of snow could fall.

"Rain mixing with and changing to wet snow after midnight... then ending before sunrise. Windy. Low in the upper 20s. NNE wind 10 to 20mph. A coating to 2 inches of snow possible," Hudson Valley Weather states in its Five Day Forecast.

In its 24 Hour Forcast Hudson Valley Weather projects periods of rain mixing with wet snow north of I-84 for Thursday evening with wet snow tapering off before sunrise on Friday.

"Snow Accumulation a slushy coating to 2 inches," Hudson Valley Weather writes in its 24 Hour Forcast.

Hudson Valley Weather says one radar suggests a coating to four inches of snow while another radar suggests snow quickly tapering off bringing with it a slushy coating.

"Either way, it’s not a major event… but we should caution about the potential for an icy Friday AM commute. Temps will be below freezing for the Friday AM commute, and even if there is no snow… black ice could be an issue," Hudson Valley Weather states in its Thursday Discussion.

Wednesday night The Weather Channel forecast 1 to 3 inches of snow for the entire Hudson Valley. It now doesn't have snow totals in the updated forecast but projects a "100%" chance of snow for parts of Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties.

