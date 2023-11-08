Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Many Parts Of Upstate New York

CLICK HERE for 2023 Hudson Valley, New York Election Results

Many parts of Upstate New York may see their first snowfall of the season.

Winter is coming! Many parts of Upstate New York are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Upstate New York

Row of cars covered with snow Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Parts of the Upper Hudson Valley, the Capital Region and Catskills are under a Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service out of Albany issued a Winter Winter Weather Advisory. According to our records, this is the first Winter Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service Albany since late last winter.

"Our first widespread wintry mix is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with locally slippery travel conditions possible on untreated ground surfaces for the Thursday AM commute, especially across some higher elevations," the National Weather Service wrote on Facebook.

The Winter Winter Weather Advisory was issued at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It runs from 9 p.m. this evening and lasts until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valleys, eastern Catskills, Herkimer County, northern Fulton County, southern Saratoga County, southern Washington County, northern Rensselaer County and southern Berkshire County

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Precipitation will begin as a period of snow and sleet late Wednesday evening. Snow and sleet will transition to freezing rain overnight, into the early hours of Thursday.

The freezing rain will then change to plain rain on Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.