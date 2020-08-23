Will Hudson Valley Be Featured in New Wrestling Movie?

A new movie featuring David Arquette that will highlight his return to professional wrestling will be released soon enough. Is there a chance that the Hudson Valley could make a cameo?

If there's one thing I've learned in my short time living in this area it's that the Hudson Valley loves professional wrestling. The Mid-Hudson Civic Center hosted many classic match ups to air on television in the mid '80s. You may or may not know this but Randy Savage made his debut in the WWE in Poughkeepsie.

Hollywood actor, David Arquette is a talented actor as well as an accomplished professional wrestler. His wrestling career is controversial to some. Many remember his shocking victory over Jeff Jarrett and Eric Bischoff for the WCW title.

Arquette appeared in the Hudson Valley nearly two years ago to wrestle for an independent promotion at the Hudson Valley Community Center. He now has a movie highlighting and documenting his comeback to professional wrestling. The film is call You Cannot Kill David Arquette and is set to premiere in August.

Is there a chance his match in Poughkeepsie will make the film? We'll have to wait and see.