7 Best Places To Live In Dutchess County According To Niche

After crunching all the data, here's a look at the best places to live in Dutchess County. Niche.com determines a locale grade by taking into account several factors like the quality of schools, crime rates, employment, and access to services. Information is obtained from sources like the Department of Education, the US Census, and the FBI.

Here's a look at seven of the best places to live in Dutchess County, for the full list visit Niche.com.

Spackenkill Crown Heights Beacon Myers Corner Red Oaks Mill Arlington Fairview

Beacon is the only city on the list while Spackenkll, Crown Heights, Arlington, and Fairview are hamlets within Poughkeepsie. Red Oaks Mill is within the Poughkeepsie and Lagrange border and Myer's Corner is a hamlet within Wappingers.

Siting strong rankings when comes to public schools, low crime rates, and the fact it is a nice community for families, Spackenkill earned the top slot.