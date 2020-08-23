New York Ranks Among Best For Community College Systems

A University education may be out of reach for many Americans, however, community colleges make higher education much more accessible. New York has been ranked among the best for community college systems in the country.

Many students choose to spend two years at a community college, before transferring those hard-earned credits to another institution. For families struggling financially, especially with the current COVID-19 pandemic, community college is much more cost-effective.

Some make community college more accessible by actually transporting students there, and due to the pandemic, some will offer virtual classes where transportation will not be an issue.

Community colleges obviously are much more cost-effective, but not every state offers schools of the same quality. Wallethub broke down the data and compared the states to determine which had the systems in place in regards to community colleges.

To determine which states had the best community college system in place, analysts calculated a weighted average of the scores earned by the community colleges in each state and the number of students enrolled in each school.

New York was ranked as having the seventh-best community college system in the country, right between New Mexico at six and California ranked eighth.

The top five community college systems in the country were Wyoming at number one, followed by Washington, Maryland, Hawaii, and Connecticut.