Ulster County School Auctioning Off Gym Equipment

If you're looking for some items to complete your home gym, this school might have what your looking for.

I know that the big news this week so far is that the Governor of New York, Mario Cuomo has given the go ahead for gyms in New York to start reopening starting on August 24th and that includes gyms and fitness centers in Ulster County. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan told the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show that all gyms in Ulster can reopen Monday the 24th and that they are working closely with gyms to make sure that we are safe if we decide to return to our favorite gyms.

Now if heading back to the gym isn't something your ready for and you want to continue to workout at home and want to upgrade your home gym or just want to get one started, one local school has the equipment you'll need to get it going.

According to the Onteora Central School District's Facebook page they are holding an online auction for exercise equipment this week. The post reads, "Onteora, which recently renovated the Fitness Center at the High School/Middle School, is selling a range of used equipment that it no longer needs. The auction ends on Friday, August 21, at 8:10 PM. All items are being sold as is with no warranty, and all sales are final."

They have all kinds of equipment available from Nordic Track GX4.6 Pro Stationary Bikes to circuit machines, row machines and benches. If you would like to take a look, and maybe make a bid on a piece of equipment, you can do that here.

The online bidding wraps up this Friday, August 21, 2020.